PARIS Yields on France's medium-term fixed-rate bonds were broadly stable on Thursday, drawing firm investor demand ahead despite recent stresses in other euro zone countries.

Agence France Tresor said it sold 7.97 billion euros (6.5 billion pounds) of medium- and long-term bonds, at the upper end of its range of 7.0 billion to 8.0 billion euros.

In a sign of solid demand, investors put in bids worth nearly three times the amount on offer despite some jitters on the secondary market about a two-round presidential election on Sunday and May 6, which polls suggest will be won by Socialist Francois Hollande.

France also lost its triple-A rating status earlier this year.

"It went smoothly, decent demand, they've reached their target," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic in Edinburgh.

"We've seen a bit of a concession in the past few weeks as investors fret about a shift in policy under the helm of Hollande if he gets into power."

French yields have edged higher in the last week also amid renewed concerns about Spain's budget deficit. However, France has mostly been enjoying lower yields this year, especially on the short end, in the wake of the European Central Bank pumping a trillion euros of liquidity into the banking system.

AFT auctioned for the first time a 0.75 percent medium-term note, known as a BTAN, due in September 2014, at a yield of 0.85 percent and bid-to-cover of 2.286.

The yield on its 3.50 percent long-term OAT bond, which matures in April 2015, was 1.06 percent. The bid-to-cover ratio for that bond, for which no recent yield comparison was available, was 3.0.

Its 1.75 percent BTAN due in February 2017 sold at an average yield of 1.83 percent, slightly up from a yield of 1.78 percent when it was last auctioned on March 15. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.695.

