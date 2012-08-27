PARIS France sold 6.99 billion euros of short-term debt on Monday with yields on some of the bills at negative rates, debt management agency Agence France Tresor said.

With investors waiting for details of an ECB plan to buy troubled euro zone countries' debt, demand remained firm for the bills of core euro zone borrower France.

Investors put in total bids for the three 12-week, 25-week and 51-week bills worth 16.6 billion euros (13.14 billion pounds). AFT had indicated ahead of the auction that it aimed to sell 5.8-7.0 billion euros.

Yields were marginally higher than in last week's auction, although the 12-week and 25-week bills remained in negative territory with weighted average rates of -0.013 percent and -0.009 percent, respectively. The 51-week bill drew a positive yield of 0.005 percent.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)