PARIS France saw firm demand for its bonds in a medium-term, fixed-rate debt auction on Thursday with strong investor appetite for a new five-year issue.

The Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said it sold 7.93 billion euros of 2-, 4- and 5-year fixed-rate paper, with total bids from investors reaching 18 billion euros (14.70 billion pounds).

The yield on the 2-year bond rose marginally to 0.34 percent from 0.31 percent the last time it was auctioned in November.

The 4-year bond attracted a yield of 0.94 percent and the 5-year bond offered a yield of 1.24 percent. Comparable yields were not available because the 4-year note has not been sold recently enough for a meaningful comparison and the 5-year bond was a new issue.

Despite a record level of debt, French bonds remain in firm demand from investors hungry for richer yields than those offered by low-risk German debt.

