LYON, France A 48-year-old British man and his 12-year-old son died in the Alps near Chamonix while hiking on Mont-Blanc, the gendarmerie said on Sunday.

The father called for help on Saturday afternoon, saying his son had disappeared after falling in Le Couloir des Bossons, an area known for being particularly difficult. Mont Blanc is in Europe's tallest mountain range.

Rescue workers, dispatched in a helicopter, could not locate them on Saturday. They found them both dead on Sunday morning.

The man and his son came from Buckingham.

