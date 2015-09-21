French President Francois Hollande (R) accompanies Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron as he leaves the Elysee Palace after a meeting in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer - RTX1EZWJ

PARIS French President Francois Hollande will lend an ear to British Prime Minister David Cameron's ideas for European Union reform when the two leaders meet on Tuesday, a French diplomat said.

Hollande and Cameron will discuss the refugee crisis as well as potential changes to Britain's European Union membership terms before Britain holds a referendum on whether to leave the EU, the official said.

"We're going to try to learn more about what they want and how we can start to work towards it - within the limits we've been set," he said.

Britain's Conservative government has promised a vote on EU membership by the end of 2017. Cameron says he will join the campaign to stay in if he can renegotiate the relationship.

During their meeting at Chequers, the British prime minister's country residence, Hollande and Cameron will compare notes on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Syria as well as cooperation with neighbouring states to stem the flow of refugees, the diplomat said.

