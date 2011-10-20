French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy await arrivals for the leaders' dinner at the G8 Summit in Deauville May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) receives an oak, as a gift after the birth of his daughter, during a visit at a recycling factory near Laval, western France, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy receives gifts after the birth of his daughter, during visit a recycling factory near Laval, western France, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday he and first lady Carla Bruni were deeply happy about their baby daughter, the first official confirmation of the birth, but added he would leave it to his wife to reveal the girl's name.

As French media cited sources as saying the name would be "Giulia" or "Julia," Sarkozy said he and Bruni wanted to keep the arrival of their first child together a private matter.

"All of you who are parents can understand the very deep joy that Carla and I feel. Each one of you can also understand that it's an even deeper joy because it is private," Sarkozy told reporters during a trip to the town of Mayenne in northwestern France, following two lightning visits to see his wife and baby.

"We have been lucky to have a very happy event take place," he said, as a local factory director gave him a baby oak tree as a present for the newborn.

"I will just keep to these few brief words to say to you that they are doing very well."

British Prime Minister David Cameron and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev both sent congratulations to Sarkozy and Bruni.

Sarkozy and his office have kept silent throughout Italian-born Bruni's pregnancy, despite high interest in what is the first baby ever born to a French presidential couple in office, with Sarkozy intent on repairing an image many see as too brash and informal.

Many in France had found his high-speed courtship of Bruni, a former supermodel and singer, distasteful coming shortly after his 2007 election as president and on the heels of his divorce from his second wife, Cecilia.

Refusing to confirm the birth, which French media said took place at around 1800 GMT on Wednesday while Sarkozy was in Frankfurt debating solutions for the euro zone crisis, Sarkozy's office said its policy was to not comment on private matters.

BAREFOOT BRUNI LOOKED RADIANT

Sarkozy's father, Pal Sarkozy, spoke to France's BFM television, however, saying the family was "thrilled" and that Bruni was tired but "doing very well."

"We are thrilled to have a 14th grandchild, who is a little girl. Everybody is doing well. Carla is doing very well, I have had news from her, she is a bit tired but that's completely normal," Pal Sarkozy told BFM.

A woman whose daughter gave birth at the same Parisian clinic, La Muette, just before Bruni, told Reuters she had bumped into the first lady, barefoot and wearing a nightdress, in the corridor before the birth.

"She was very relaxed. She said hello to all the babies, asked the fathers their names. She said hello to us, and looked really happy, absolutely radiant," she said at the clinic.

Pollsters say the birth could give a brief boost to Sarkozy as he grapples with dismal popularity ratings of around 30 percent six months before a presidential election that left-wing challenger Francois Hollande is in a strong position to win.

An opinion poll by CSA published this week found Hollande could beat Sarkozy by 62 percent to 38 percent if the two were to go head-to-head in a second-round presidential run-off vote.

The survey gave Hollande 35 percent support for the first round against 25 percent for Sarkozy.

Sarkozy may have raised eyebrows among family-minded voters, however, for jumping on a plane to Frankfurt while Bruni was in labour, returning later in the evening and briefly visiting her and the baby in the maternity clinic.

He returned on Thursday morning, but for less than an hour and did not appear to have flowers or other gifts.

Defence Minister Gerard Longuet told i>Tele Sarkozy was "very happy" and this could only be a good thing for both the ruling conservatives and the country.

"A president who feels good in his skin, good in his head, good in his life, that's a gift for our country," Longuet told i<Tele. "At any rate, it's a gift for the (ruling) majority."

Sarkozy, 56, has three children from two earlier marriages and Bruni, 43, has a son from a prior relationship.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Vicky Buffery and Alexandria Sage; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Sophie Hares)