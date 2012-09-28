PARIS France's draft 2013 budget imposed a total of roughly 20 billion euros (15.9 billion pounds) in new taxes on large companies and wealthy households, including hikes in taxation on dividend income and reductions in the tax deductibility of interest payments.

The budget, approved by France's cabinet on Friday, said that the creation of a new 75 percent tax on millionaires and higher marginal tax rates on high earners would raise some 530 million euros next year.

The lowering of the threshold for wealth tax on individuals would raise a further 1 billion euros.

