Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS France's draft 2013 budget imposed a total of roughly 20 billion euros in new taxes on large companies and wealthy households, including hikes in taxation on dividend income and reductions in the tax deductability of interest payments.
The budget, approved by France's cabinet on Friday, said that the creation of a new 75 percent tax on millionaires and higher marginal tax rates on high earners would raise some 530 million euros next year.
The lowering of the threshold for wealth tax on individuals would raise a further 1 billion euros.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.