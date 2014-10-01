BERLIN Germany must insist that France sticks to European Union budget rules because it is putting the euro and the region at risk by flaunting them, the head of Germany's main exporters' association, Anton Boerner, said on Wednesday.

"The French elite has still not understood that in the 21st century you can't get competitive by printing money," said the BGA president. "If that country doesn't figure a way out of the downward spiral, the euro and therefore Europe are at risk."

"We mustn't yield to French requests for a softening of the euro stability criteria," Boerner said, according to the text of a speech due for delivery at an exporters' conference in Berlin.

