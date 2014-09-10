BERLIN The German government said on Wednesday that it was up to the European Commission to decide whether France was living up to its EU commitments in pushing back its deficit reduction goals, but Berlin expected all countries to stick to fiscal rules.

"It is up to the current European Commission to evaluate all this - the package of measures and the new French budgetary and economic data - within the requirements of the Stability Pact," said German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.

"We expect all countries to stick to the agreed European rules," she said when asked about France's announcement that it would take until 2017, rather than 2015 as it had previously promised its EU partners, to bring its public finances in line with EU rules.

