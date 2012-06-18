PARIS France's Socialist government is planning a new 3 percent dividend tax to be paid at source to encourage companies to reinvest rather than distribute profits to shareholders, leading business daily Les Echos said.

The tax would also allow the government to raise 800 million euros ($1 billion) per year in additional revenues, the paper said without citing sources, to help meet its target of cutting its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of next year.

France's Socialists have pledged to use a resounding victory in weekend parliamentary elections to push ahead with President Francois Hollande's election promise of using tax increases to help drive down the country's budget deficit.

Hollande is planning to use a special session of parliament next month to cut a number of tax exemptions and pass tax rises for larger corporations.

Les Echos said on its website (echo.st/335040) that Hollande would also use the July parliamentary vote on the budget to introduce the new 3 percent dividend tax.

Groups like Total, France Telecom and Sanofi could be particularly affected, the newspaper said, since they alone counted for nearly a third of dividends paid out among companies in the CAC-40 leading share index.

Companies receiving dividends from their subsidiaries would be exempt provided they held more than a 5 percent stake.

(Reporting By Vicky Buffery; Editing by Myra MacDonald)