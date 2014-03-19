French Minister of Social Affairs and Health Marisol Touraine gestures as she speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France's social security deficit came in slightly lower than expected last year, the health minister said on Wednesday in news that should help offset an overrun in the state budget.

The state deficit fell 2.7 billion euros (£2.25 billion) less than expected last year. That raises the risk that official deficit figures for the overall public sector in 2013, due on March 31, will show a shortfall greater than the government's target of 4.1 percent of national output.

That overshoot could be offset in part by better news than expected on the social security deficit, which represents about 17 percent of the overall public sector deficit.

"We are going to have a (social security) deficit which is lower than expected, a deficit of 12.5 billion euros whereas we had expected a deficit of 13 billion euros, 13.3 to be exact," Health Minister Marisol Touraine said after a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Julien Ponthus, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love and Robin Pomeroy)