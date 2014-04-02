PARIS France must keep reducing its public deficit, but it must be wary of putting its public services at risk, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

"We obviously have to reduce our public deficit... but we have to do it intelligently," he said on TF1 television, speaking for the first time about policy since he was named to the job on Monday.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)