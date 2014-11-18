French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve attends the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal attends the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin (L) and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron speak together during the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron reacts during the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends the questions to the government session before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general view shows the hemicycle before the vote on the 2015 budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's lower house of parliament backed the 2015 budget bill in a first reading on Tuesday in the first step in the passage of a budget that fails to respect EU deficit limits.

France has obtained a provisional green light from the European Commission for its 2015 budget after announcing additional steps to help put its finances back on track.

The 2015 budget bill was adopted by 266 votes to 247 despite abstentions by 37 rebel Socialist party lawmakers unhappy with spending cuts.

The Senate will now review the first part of the bill beginning on Nov. 20, with a final vote in the Assembly expected at the end of December.

