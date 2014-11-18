PARIS France's lower house of parliament backed the 2015 budget bill in a first reading on Tuesday in the first step in the passage of a budget that fails to respect EU deficit limits.
France has obtained a provisional green light from the European Commission for its 2015 budget after announcing additional steps to help put its finances back on track.
The 2015 budget bill was adopted by 266 votes to 247 despite abstentions by 37 rebel Socialist party lawmakers unhappy with spending cuts.
The Senate will now review the first part of the bill beginning on Nov. 20, with a final vote in the Assembly expected at the end of December.
(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)