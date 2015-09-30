PARIS France unveiled a budget for next year on Wednesday that promised a modest improvement in its finances and offered households tax cuts, setting the stage for 2017's presidential election.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin said total spending would fall next year to 55.1 percent of economic output from an estimated 55.8 percent this year, one of the highest ratios among developed countries.

A series of planned tax cuts for households and companies that symbolise the Socialist government's conversion to supply-side economics will reduce the total tax burden to 44.5 percent of GDP next year from 44.6 percent this year.

The independent public finance watchdog deemed the government's forecast of growth next year of 1.5 percent to be "achievable".

That is good news for the government as that is the level widely considered by economists to be necessary to get unemployment falling, which Hollande has set as his top economic objective and a condition for his running again for president.

"This budget plan allows us to clear up the damage done in the past years," Sapin said. The public deficit will fall back to 2008 levels next year, while the trade deficit will drop to 2007 levels this year thanks to soaring exports, he added.

The central government will contribute 5.1 billion euros to savings next year, notably by trimming housing benefits by 225 million euros, while local authorities will be expected to save 3.5 billion euros and the welfare system 7.4 billion euros.

"Implementing the spending cuts included in the budget will be challenging, while the risks associated to the growth forecast are clearly on the downside," said Diego Iscaro, France Economist at IHS Global Insight.

RISKS LOOM FROM CHINA, INTEREST RATES

Cheap oil, a weaker euro and record-low borrowing costs thanks to the European Central Bank's money-printing have put wind in the sails of the government, which expects higher consumer and business confidence in recent months to translate into higher investments.

Sapin also said he did not expect a slowdown in China to have a significant impact on France, and that the government's growth forecast for next year was based on a scenario of Chinese economic growth closer to 6 percent than 7-8 percent.

Hollande's government unveiled its main targets earlier this month in a plan that sees the public deficit falling to 3.3 percent of economic output next year from an estimated 3.8 percent this year.

That is likely to mean that France, which has refused the sort of tough austerity that Spain and Greece have undergone, has the biggest deficit next year among euro zone countries, although it remains on track to cut the deficit to below the European Union's 3 percent of GDP ceiling by 2017.

Sapin said public debt would stabilise at a record 96.5 percent of GDP in 2016, lower than previously expected, before progressively falling afterwards.

But in a reminder that easy funding conditions won't last forever, the French public debt management office said it expected yields on 10-year French bonds to be 2.4 percent at end-2016, well above all time-lows hit earlier this year.

(Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Andrew Callus and Catherine Evans)