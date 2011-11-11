PARIS France snubbed an EU call to introduce more austerity measures, saying on Thursday the country's latest round of belt tightening would be big enough to bring its deficit back into line with EU limits.

President Nicolas Sarkozy's government announced on Monday a second savings drive in three monthsthe face of an economic slowdown and persuade investors it merits its , as it battles to keep its deficit targets within reach in AAA rating as one of the world's safest borrowers.

Forecasting lower growth in France than the government, EU Economic and Monetary Policy Commissioner Olli Rehn urged further steps to ensure France is able to cut its public deficit to an EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 from an estimated 5.7 percent this year.

But French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said the latest saving measures had built in leeway to offset the impact of lower than expected growth both in 2012 and 2013.

"The commitment to bring the deficit down to 3 percent of GDP in 2013 and then to balance in 2016 will be met." The 2012 budget had six billion euros of wiggle room, they said in a statement.

Confronting growing public concerns about austerity ahead of an April 2012 presidential election, the government announced a 65 billion euro package of spending cuts and tax hikes over five years on Monday, with 7 billion due in 2012.

The government deemed the package necessary after Sarkozy cut France's 2012 growth forecast to 1 percent from 1.75 percent previously.

However, the EU executive says that growth will be sharply weaker than even that and many economists share that view, arguing a new austerity drive is all but inevitable and may even come before the presidential election.

Signs of a break in the ranks of Sarkozy's UMP party appeared this week when Charles Beigbeder, a businessman and a party spokesman for reform, called Monday's measures an "adjustment" and said another austerity package would come after the election.

"It's an adjustment plan while we wait until after the election and the real austerity plan," Beigbeder wrote late on Tuesday on his Twitter feed, without elaborating.

The European Commission forecast on Thursday French growth of only 0.6 percent in 2012 and estimated France would miss its deficit targets by a wide margin, although Rehn acknowledged that the EU executive arm was still studying the impact of the latest package.

"We believe that it is best that France announces, as early as possible, the measures that are needed to keep its deficit in line with the official targets for 2012 and 2013," he told a news conference in Brussels.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by John Stonestreet)