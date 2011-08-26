PARIS President Nicolas Sarkozy is aiming to do what no French government has dared in nearly four decades -- cut the deficit in a presidential election year.

But an about-turn in French voters' attitudes to austerity means that the biggest risk to Sarkozy's plan lies not in a backlash of street protests ahead of April's election, but that deficit-cutting measures unveiled this week prove insufficient.

Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Wednesday announced plans for 12 billion extra euros (10 billion pounds) in deficit cuts this year and next -- mostly in the form of higher tax revenues -- to ensure France hits what he called "sacrosanct" budget targets.

The government had no choice but to come up with the measures after disappointing growth made it unlikely that the euro zone's second-biggest economy would generate enough tax.

Acknowledging a global slowdown would weigh on France, officials have pared growth forecasts to 1.75 percent in 2011 and 2012 from 2.0 percent and 2.25 percent respectively.

However, many economists warn that those estimates remain too optimistic, raising the threat of France failing to reach its deficit goal of 4.5 percent of output next year.

"The real question is what do we do if we don't have 1.75 percent growth?" said Dominique Barbet, BNP Paribas' head of market economics.

"The answer, which is not the same as it would have been several years ago, is that we take whatever measures are necessary to reach the target."

A second round of belt-tightening would not necessarily have to be put off until after April's vote because shifting attitudes in France against debt and deficits mean budgetary rigour no longer spells political suicide, Barbet said.

As he did in the latest package, Sarkozy could tighten loopholes and cut tax breaks while avoiding wide-ranging and politically sensitive tax hikes or spending cuts.

The French tax code is littered with over 500 tax breaks that the government estimates cost some 75 billion euros in revenues a year, making them ripe for the picking.

CHANGING ATTITUDES

If Sarkozy, widely expected to run for a second term in the election, meets the targets, his government will be the first on either the right or left to reduce its deficit since France began running deficits every year since 1975.

In the past, turning the fiscal screws in the run-up to a major election would have risked antagonizing voters weaned on one of Europe's most generous welfare systems, which had traditionally made talks of budget austerity a political no-no.

Mindful that austerity measures drove centre-right prime minister Alain Juppe from power in 1997, Sarkozy forbade ministers from uttering the word "rigueur" to a French public wedded to high-class but expensive public services.

However, polls suggest that the public is losing its indifference towards state finances as Europe's debt crisis and the downgrade of the United States' credit rating turned market attention on France's strained finances this month.

"Debt has become a big political issue" said Francois Miquet-Marty, associate director of pollsters Viavoice. "In recent months we've seen debt become as important as crime and people's purchasing power."

"Letting the public finances get out of control could be seen as a lack of political responsibility. One scenario that could benefit Sarkozy is that if the left offers a platform viewed as too relaxed on fiscal policy," he said.

An IFOP survey on Tuesday showed 54 percent of people considered "debt and deficits to be a serious problem needing to be urgently addressed even if it means painful measures."

Maurice Levy, chief executive of the world's No. 3 advertising agency by revenue Publicis (PUBP.PA), was among 16 executives who called on the wealthy to contribute more to alleviate the debt. The 16 include the billionaire heiress of L'Oreal (OREP.PA) and the head of oil major Total (TOTF.PA).

"People understand today that even if France is a rich country, it cannot continue to live beyond its means relying on credit," Levy told Reuters.

"They understand that it's very important to resolve the issue of deficits and begin to generate growth again."

An exceptional tax of 3 percent on incomes of more than 500,000 euros a year featured among the main measures in the government's new anti-deficit plan.

The tax, to remain in place until France's deficit is reduced to less than three percent of GDP, marked a major U-turn from the start of Sarkozy's term, when he launched reforms aimed at encouraging the rich to stop moving to low tax destinations.

Nevertheless, the levy is largely a political gesture as it will bring in 200 million euros in 2012, only a fraction of the 10 billion euros in extra revenues the government is seeking next year, when it will also trim spending by 1 billion euros.

(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Daniel Flynn)