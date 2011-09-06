PARIS President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government agreed on Tuesday to tweak a 12 billion euro package of budget savings, a senior lawmaker said, after the measures hit resistance from some ruling party lawmakers.

The rejigging recalibrates the plan to win support in parliament without changing the targeted levels of savings.

The package, announced last month, is supposed to raise extra revenues in 2011 and 2012 mainly by cutting tax breaks in an effort to keep to France's deficit-reduction targets in the face of slowing economic growth.

However, some lawmakers in the conservative UMP party, concerned about the measures' impact on their local economies, had objected to plans to raise the sales tax on amusement parks and scrap a tax break on capital gains on real estate other than one's main residence.

To win over reluctant lawmakers, the government agreed to drop the tax hike on amusement parks and instead apply a 2 percent charge on stays in hotels costing more than 200 euros a night, despite opposition from the tourism minister.

The government also agreed to maintain an exemption on capital gains for second homes, but required owners to hold the property for longer than currently foreseen in order to benefit from it.

"We reached a complete and global agreement with the government," the head of the majority UMP party, Christian Jacob told journalists.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, are to wrap up their debate and vote on the measures on Wednesday before the Senate begins considering them.

The tweaks to the overall package are included in a revision of the 2011 budget needed to take the package and the latest rescue measures for Greece into account.

If the Senate seeks to further rejig the budget revision, the process risks dragging on with elections for half of the upper house of parliament's seats on September 25.

