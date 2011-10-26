PARIS France is set to unveil belt-tightening measures to counter the budget impact of lower growth forecasts following Wednesday's euro zone talks on the bloc's sovereign debt crisis, government and ruling party sources said.

While the draft 2012 budget currently in parliament has steered clear of spending cuts, seen as bad for growth, a revised budget could include "structural reforms" and involve "considerable sums" of money, the sources told Reuters.

The government has already indicated that once Wednesday's European Union summit is over it will scale back its 2012 economic growth outlook of 1.75 percent to bring it closer to analyst estimates of around 1 percent.

Revisions to the 2012 budget could be presented to President Nicolas Sarkozy's cabinet in the next two weeks, the afternoon daily Le Monde reported, citing unnamed sources.

Sarkozy, running behind Socialist challenger Francois Hollande in opinion polls on April's presidential election, is likely to talk about the need to tighten public finances when he addresses the nation on television on Thursday evening.

"There will be no limits on the questions," a Sarkozy aide said, referring to the president's appearance on an 1815 GMT programme on TF1 and France 2 TV devoted to the economic crisis, when he will be interviewed by two journalists.

"This programme will enable the president to explain major decisions to the French the day after this evening's crucial European meeting," he said.

The current budget bill already targets 11 billion euros (9.6 billion pounds) of savings, but cutting the 2012 growth outlook to 1 percent could mean some 9 billion euros less in government revenues.

That would make more savings necessary in order to avoid breaching deficit-cutting targets that are key for France to hold onto its prized AAA credit rating.

The budget has a cushion of some 4 billion euros, but that still means the centre-right government must come up with a further 5 billion in a way that avoids angering voters already fed up after three years of economic gloom.

"This cannot be a futile contest in which we impose an additional taxes on this or that product. We are not going to tax plastic bags after taxing drinking cans," a source at the ruling UMP party said, referring to a new tax on fizzy drinks within the current 2012 budget bill.

"We need something powerful and structural. The sums must be significant and prove the country is making a real effort," added the source, who close to the party's leadership.

SPECIAL VAT RATES IN SPOTLIGHT

Most French economic indicators have been going from bad to worse in recent months. Third-quarter growth data due on November 15 will give a more definitive picture.

Further measures are expected to focus mainly on closing more of the tax loopholes that cost the French state billions of euros a year.

But there were mutterings from some lawmakers about possible rises in value-added taxes in some sectors, despite the impact that might have on Sarkozy's already weak re-election chances.

Gilles Carrez, a senior UMP lawmaker and budget expert, said that raising the overall VAT rate of 19.6 percent would hurt consumer spending, but lifting a special rate of 5.5 percent in certain sectors to 8 or 9 percent could make sense.

"Any reform of VAT, which would come within this absolutely essential modification of the general fiscal reform for the years ahead, would be a step in the right direction," he said.

With the euro zone debt crisis already weighing on business and consumer confidence, Sarkozy has been reluctant to drop bad news about new budget measures until after the EU summit.

"We are currently in a zone of turbulence," government spokeswoman and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse told a weekly press briefing. "Before reviewing economic forecasts, we would like to have a clearer and more stable vision of the outlook for the euro zone and look at the economic indicators due in the days ahead."

Pecresse said that so far no decisions had been taken about specific measures.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Leigh Thomas and Emile Picy; Writing by Catherine Bremer and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)