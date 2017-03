French Finance Minister Michel Sapin (R) and Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg visit the Clauger factory, specialized in industrial refrigeration and process air conditioning applications for the food industry, in Brignais near Lyon, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS France's government will revise its 2014 public deficit forecast to 3.8 percent of economic output from 3.6 percent, Les Echos daily reported on Tuesday.

The paper also said the 2015 target would be revised to 3.0 percent of gross domestic product from 2.8 percent.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls, is due to set out France's roadmap to deficit reduction on Wednesday. Paris hopes to persuade the European Commission and its EU partners that it can cut the shortfall to 3 percent of GDP by the end of 2015.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)