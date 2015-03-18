French Prime Minister Manuel Valls listens to a speech at the Prefecture as he campaigns for French local elections in Lille, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS France will stick to its commitments to bring down its budget deficit, but will be very careful not to do anything that would destroy growth, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

"Europe needs a strong France, economically competitive, and of course France and the other member states also need a strong Europe," Valls said in a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The Commission has agreed to extend by two years until 2017 the deadline for France to bring its budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product. The target for 2015 is 4 percent, which would require a further 4 billion euros of savings. Valls repeated that France would meet the target.

"France will abide by its budgetary commitments," Valls said, but adding that savings should not jeopardise growth.

"I also highlighted before the Commission that we will be extremely vigilant not to destroy the growth that is returning today... 2015 will be the year of the return of growth and so of confidence in France," Valls said.

Valls said any budgetary effort that weakened growth would not be taken seriously.

Juncker said there was considerable overlap between the economic views of France and the Commission.

(Reporting By Alastair Macdonald, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)