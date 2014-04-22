French Finance minister Michel Sapin (L), Budget junior minister Christian Eckert (2ndL), Prime Minister Manuel Valls (C), Social Affairs minister Marisol Touraine (4thL) and State Reform Minister Marylise Lebranchu (R) leave the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace... REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France's independent fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday the government's growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017 were "optimistic", while the 1.7 percent target for 2015 was attainable but dependent on favourable circumstances.

The High Council for Public Finances, weighing in on the government's three-year budget plan ahead of its submission to the European Commission later, said the government's forecast for 1.0 percent growth in 2014 was "realistic."

The government's budget outline, which is partly based on these growth forecasts, is under close scrutiny from Brussels, which has already given Paris two extra years to bring the deficit to below 3 percent of output by end-2015, in line with EU rules.

The government is predicting 2.25 percent growth each year in 2016 and 2017, the watchdog said.

