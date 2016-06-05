PARIS Six people travelling on a Czech tourist bus through France were injured when the vehicle came under fire, a prosecutor said on Sunday.

Authorities gave no clue as to the motive for the shooting, along a highway near Drôme in the south-east. Initial investigations indicated the shot was fired from a hunting rifle.

Prosecutor Alex Perrin said the injured were hit by shattered glass. The bus was carrying 75 tourists including children on a school trip.

"Five people suffered light injuries, while the sixth was more serious," Perrin told BFM TV.

(The story is corrected to show incident in south-east, not south-west, France)

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)