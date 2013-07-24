French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 130th anniversary of the Alliance Francaise, the institution which promotes French language and Francophone culture abroad, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

PARIS The French government outlined a bill on Wednesday that would make it easier for employees to buy out small businesses, sweeping aside bosses' concerns about heftier regulatory burdens.

The bill would require owners of small and mid-sized firms to inform workers of any plans to sell their company in order to give employees a chance to buy.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government hopes the bill could save jobs at a time when unemployment is flirting with record levels at 10.8 percent of the workforce.

But business leaders see the latest move as an abrupt departure from government efforts to encourage them to invest and win them over after hiking taxes last year.

Concerned the new rule would discourage investors from trying to outbid workers, business leaders wanted it to apply only when a buyer could not be found for the firm.

"I don't understand why an opportunity to save jobs is passed up only because someone doesn't want to tell employees that their company may be sold," Social Economy Minister Benoit Hamon told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

The bill also gives workers a favourable tax status for seven years to help them gather the funds needed to buy their company.

The government has yet to put the bill to parliament, where it has a majority in both houses.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)