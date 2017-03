REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer ATTENTION EDITORS : FRENCH LAW REQUIRES THAT REGISTRATION PLATE CAN NOT BE PUBLISHED IN FRANCE

A police truck leaves the Invalides monument in Paris, France, December 16, 2015. French police fired on a car that lurched towards a military museum building in Paris on Wednesday and arrested the driver, a police official said. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer ATTENTION EDITORS : FRENCH LAW REQUIRES THAT REGISTRATION PLATE CAN NOT BE PUBLISHED IN FRANCE

French gendarmes are seen behind the closed entrance of the Invalides monument in Paris, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French gendarmes secure the access to the Invalides monument in Paris, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French police fired on a car that lurched towards a military museum building in Paris on Wednesday and arrested the driver, a police official said.

A policeman fired around 10 shots at the vehicle, which was brought to a halt, and the driver was taken into custody, said the official.

The incident took place at the Les Invalides complex in the heart of Paris, where a remembrance ceremony was recently held for the 130 people killed in the Nov. 13 Islamist attacks on Paris.

