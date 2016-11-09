UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
PARIS The French government said on Wednesday it was taking retail giant Carrefour (CARR.PA) to court for illegally seeking big discounts from suppliers, following an investigation.
The Economy Ministry said it would seek a fine and a court order on the world's second-biggest retailer to stop what it described as "abusive commercial practices".
It added that the investigation had found that the group had forced suppliers to give big discounts with nothing in return outside of annual commercial negotiations, which it said was not only illegal but hurt companies and farms.
Carrefour declined to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.
BEIJING Profits earned by China's industrial firms in December rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, easing sharply from November's growth rate of 14.5 percent.