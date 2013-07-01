PARIS French car sales fell another 9 percent in June year-on-year and more than 11 percent in the first six months of 2013 overall, its main industry body said on Monday, expressing hope the market may be close to bottoming out.

New car registrations slid to 190,199 cars last month from 208,909 in June 2012, representing a 4.4 percent decline when adjusted for the number of working days, the CCFA said in an emailed statement.

Separately, the Paris-based association reiterated its forecast of an 8 percent decline for the full year, saying that the market is probably nearing the bottom of its slump. The June fall was a touch less than a 10.3 percent drop in May.

Squeezed household budgets and rising unemployment have discouraged consumers in France and other European countries from purchases of big ticket items, and the car market is nearing a two-decade low after five years of contraction.

French car sales at struggling PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) dropped a further 9.5 percent, while French rival Renault (RENA.PA) was able to slow down the decline in June to 3.6 percent from a drop of 16.5 percent in May.

General Motors (GM.N) sales fell 31.4 percent - the steepest decline among foreign automakers - while registrations for new Fiat FIA.MI cars advanced 20.4 percent in June, helped by demand for its retro-styled 500 model.

