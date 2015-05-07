PARIS Paris prosecutors said on Thursday a judicial investigation targeting unnamed people had been opened into alleged child sex abuse by French soldiers in the Central African Republic.

The prosecutors' office said in a statement it had decided to open the investigation after written consultation with the author of a United Nations report which first raised the allegations.

A preliminary investigation was opened last July based on the U.N report detailing the alleged abuse between December 2013 and June 2014 at a centre for displaced people at M’Poko airport in the capital Bangui.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)