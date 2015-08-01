LILLE, France Protesting ferry-workers blocked road access to the northern French port of Calais with burning tyres on Friday, police said.

The workers have in recent weeks intermittently blocked the port and sometimes the Channel Tunnel in a protest over job cuts after tunnel operator Eurotunnel (GETP.PA) agreed to sell its MyFerryLink ferry unit to Danish-owned DFDS (DFDS.CO).

The French government has sought to intervene and propose a solution, but no accord has yet been found.

The dispute has added to disruption around the northern port, also struggling to deal with nightly attempts by hundreds of migrants to sneak through the tunnel into Britain.

