Yuan Zai, a giant male panda, looks out of its enclosure as it is unloaded off an aircraft at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport near Paris January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS A pair of giant pandas received a state welcome as they landed in Paris on Sunday on a 10-year loan to France from China in a traditional diplomatic gesture aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, aged three, touched down at Charles de Gaulle Airport at around 1100 GMT before being escorted to their new home in France's Loire Valley, accompanied by a Republican Guard motorcade normally reserved for heads of state.

"We are giving them such a welcome because they represent part of China's national treasure," said Rodolphe Delord, head of ZooParc de Beauval, where the bears will live.

"When China agrees to lend pandas to a country, it's a great show of confidence and friendship," Delord told journalists.

Relations between Paris and Beijing have been tested in recent years, starting with the disruption of the Paris leg of the Olympic torch relay by pro-Tibet activists ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Paris' decision to make the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, an honorary citizen, also fuelled tensions and led to sporadic boycotts of French firms in China, which has ruled Tibet since sending in troops in 1950.

The two countries subsequently moved to repair Sino-French ties, and Chinese President Hu Jintao visited France in 2010.

A year ago, a supposed case of industrial espionage at French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) that turned out to be a fraud, briefly revived tensions after a French government source said investigators were looking into a possible link with China.

China has been sending pandas abroad in gestures of goodwill since the 1950s in what has come to be known as "panda diplomacy". Last month, two of the bears arrived in Scotland to cheering and flag-waving crowds on a similar 10-year loan.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi are the first pandas on French soil since the death of Yen Yen at Vincennes zoo, just outside Paris, in 2000.

The pair, from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, flew in a specially equipped FedEx-operated Boeing 777 freighter, spending the flight snoozing and eating bamboo in custom-built enclosures, according to FedEx.

They were looked after during the flight by Delord and a Chinese vet and animal handler.

At ZooParc de Beauval, considered one of the 15 most beautiful zoos in the world and home to 4,600 animals, the black-and-white bears will be given four weeks to settle into their new surroundings before going on display to the public from February 11.

They will reside in the new Chinese area at the zoo, where they will enjoy two interior enclosures with air conditioning, two exterior areas containing Chinese plants and as much bamboo as they desire, and where it is hoped they will breed.

The giant panda is seen as having come back from the brink of extinction, but remains under threat from logging, agriculture and rapid urbanisation.

There are an estimated 1,600 living wild in China, almost all in Sichuan. Around 300 are in captivity around the world, the vast majority of them inside China.

Pandas are notoriously difficult to breed because females ovulate only once a year and can only become pregnant during a two- or three-day period.

(Reporting by James Regan and Gerard Bon, editing by Rosalind Russell)