Former French President Jacques Chirac arrives to attend the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, France November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool/File Photo

PARIS Former French President Jacques Chirac was repatriated from Morocco on Sunday and taken to hospital to be treated for an acute lung infection, his son in law told AFP.

The former head of state, aged 83, "will remain in hospital for the next few days," Frederic Salat-Baroux told the French news agency.

Former Prime Minister Alain Juppe, a close associate of Chirac, sent a twitter message wishing him a prompt recovery.

Chirac has been suffering from the consequences of a cerebrovascular accident in September 2005 when he was still president. He was hospitalised in December last year, officially for a health check-up.

