FRANKFURT German consumer goods producer Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said on Thursday it would examine carefully a French competition authority's decision to impose a fine of 109 million euros (86 million pounds) on it for price fixing and then decide on further steps.

The group had previously set aside a total of 39 million euros in provisions related to the case, a spokesman for Henkel said, adding the case related to antitrust violations between 2003 and 2006.

The French competition authority imposed fines of 951 million euros on personal hygiene and cleaning products companies on Thursday over price fixing in supermarkets.

The fine on Henkel comprises 59 million euros for fixing the price of cleaning products and 50 million for personal hygiene products, the French regulator said.

Germany's Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) was fined 72 million euros. The maker of Nivea products said it had been notified of the fine.

