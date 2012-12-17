Combo picture shows French UMP political party head and deputy Jean-Francois Cope (L) and Francois Fillon (R), head of the R-UMP (Rally for the UMP) parliamentary faction and former candidate for the leadership of the UMP political party, using their mobile phones during the... REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French conservatives, whose party has been locked in an acrimonious leadership struggle for months after losing national elections to the Socialists, agreed on Monday to hold a new vote before October.

The deal raised the prospect of a return to business as usual for the UMP, distracted from its role as the leading opposition party since Jean-Francois Cope and former Prime Minister Francois Fillon both claimed to have won a leadership vote six weeks ago to replace former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

A statement issued after a lengthy meeting between Cope and Fillon on Monday said they had agreed to hold a re-run of the vote before parliament reconvenes after its summer break in October 2013.

Cope, former budget minister and apparent winner of the contested November 18 vote, had originally proposed a new vote in 2014.

Fillon's supporters welcomed the agreement but called for guarantees to avoid any repeat of voting irregularities which tarnished the first election.

An independent authority will be charged with organising the election and ensuring the candidates receive equal resources from the party, the statement said.

The deal fended off the prospect of a breakup following weeks of vicious public exchanges, an internal split formalised by the formation of a new centre right in parliament run by Fillon, and a failed mediation effort by Sarkozy.

Fillon, a moderate who became one of France's best-liked politicians after five years under Sarkozy, plummeted to an approval rating of 33 percent, according to a December 9 survey by pollster Opinionway.

Cope, with support of just 17 percent in the poll, acknowledged the fallout from what he called a "tragi-comedy".

"Obviously we've suffered in the polls, but what causes me the most regret is the image of the party that we have transmitted to our supporters," he said.

UMP LIVES TO FIGHT ON

The party nevertheless has made advances at the ballot box, winning three by-elections on Sunday - a result which suggested internal problems weighed less for voters than Socialist President Francois Hollande's job performance.

It also showed that voters still identified the UMP as a single party and not two camps split along ideological lines. Many analysts had predicted a break, with Cope running a tough right flank and Fillon in charge of moderate Gaullists.

"It was never about ideology," said a member of the European Parliament in Cope's camp who asked not to be identified, to speak freely on a sensitive topic. "It was always a personal dispute, a clash between two men who truly detest each other and would do anything to prevent the other from succeeding."

Cope and Fillon inched toward a deal by holding a series of closed-door meetings. But the climate at the UMP remained one of mutual suspicion and the crisis has diminished the stature of both men as potential presidential candidates in 2017.

(Additional reporting by Chine Labbe; Editing by Michael Roddy and Robin Pomeroy)