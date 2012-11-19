PARIS Rightist Jean-Francois Cope won the leadership of France's main conservative party on Monday in a closely fought and divisive two-way contest that was marred by mutual accusations of voter fraud.

Cope, the incumbent leader of the UMP party, beat the more centrist former prime minister Francois Fillon by a slim margin of 50.03 percent to 49.97 percent, the head of an internal voting commission said, more than 24 hours after results had been expected.

The victory keeps Cope, a disciple of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, in a prominent role as opposition leader and puts him on a path to run for president in 2017.

