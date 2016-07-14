French soldiers and police secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Britain's Foreign Office issued an alert warning British citizens in the Nice area in France to follow the instructions of the French authorities after a Bastille Day attack killed 73 in the Riviera city.

An attacker drove a truck at high speed into a crowd watching fireworks late on Thursday, local media quoted officials as saying.

"We are in touch with the local authorities and seeking more information following an apparent attack on a Bastille Day celebration in Nice. If you are in the area follow the instructions of the French authorities," the Foreign Office said in updated travel advice on France.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Peter Cooney)