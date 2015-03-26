LONDON British low-cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said it will from Friday require two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times, following the Germanwings crash earlier this week.

A French prosecutor on Thursday said the 28 year old co-pilot of Germanwings flight 4U9525 had locked himself in the cockpit and flew it into the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.

"This decision has been taken in consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority," easyJet said in a statement. "The safety and security of its passengers and crew is the airline's highest priority."

Earlier on Thursday, Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) announced similar plans, as did Air Canada (AC.TO).

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), the owner of Germanwings, said at a press conference earlier it had no immediate plans to change its policy.

Under European regulations, pilots may leave the cockpit temporarily at certain times and under certain circumstances, leaving the other pilot alone. U.S. Carriers typically require a member of the cabin crew to stand in the cockpit while one pilot has gone.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)