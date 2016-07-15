Syrian military says recaptures Wadi Barada valley from rebels
BEIRUT Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Europe stands united with the French people and government in the fight against violence and hatred, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday after an attacker killed at least 75 people in the French Riviera city of Nice.
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders described the attack as "barbaric".
Both were speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)
BEIRUT Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.
JERUSALEM When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a wall along the Mexican border, the Israeli prime minister can barely have expected it would be retweeted 40,000 times and cause a backlash at home and abroad.