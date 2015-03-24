FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) pilots will hold off staging further strikes after an aircraft operated by Lufthansa's budget unit Germanwings crashed in France on Tuesday, newspaper Tagesspiegel said, citing labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC).

"Industrial action is not on the agenda anymore right now," the paper quoted VC board member Joerg Handwerg as saying.

VC was not immediately available to confirm the report.

The Germanwings Airbus crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps, killing all 150 on board including 16 school children.

Lufthansa pilots staged four straight days of strikes last week, grounding hundreds of flights and affecting tens of thousands of travellers in a protracted row over early retirement benefits and cost cuts.

