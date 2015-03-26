BERLIN A German state prosecutor confirmed on Thursday that only one of the two Germanwings pilots was in the cockpit when a flight to Duesseldorf from Barcelona crashed in the French Alps this week.

"One was in the cockpit and the other wasn't," Christoph Kumpa at the prosecutors' office in Duesseldorf told Reuters by telephone, adding that the information came from investigators in France. Prosecutors from both countries are looking into the cause of the accident.

Kumpa said he did not know whether it was the captain or the co-pilot who was in the cockpit. Neither Germanwings or parent company Lufthansa has released the identity of the two pilots.

