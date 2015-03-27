BERLIN Germanwings said on Friday its co-pilot who is suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps did not hand over a sick note to the company on the day of the crash.

"Currently there is media coverage that the co-pilot of flight 4U 9535 was given a sick note for the day of the accident on Tuesday. Germanwings declares that a sick note for this day was not submitted to the company," the low-cost arm of Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said in a statement.

German state prosecutors said on Friday they had found evidence, including torn sick notes, that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, had hidden an unspecified medical condition from his employers.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)