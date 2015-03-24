Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
SEYNE-LES-ALPES, France No one survived when a Germanwings flight crashed in southern France on Tuesday and it is likely to take days to recover the bodies of those on board due to difficult terrain, French police at the crash site said.
"It is going to take days to recover the victims, then the debris," senior police officer Jean-Paul Bloy told Reuters.
The police added that there were currently no theories on the cause of the crash.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.