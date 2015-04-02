French prosecutor of Marseille, Brice Robin (L) and French Gendarmerie General David Galtier (R), who holds an image of the black box data flight recorder, attend a news conference in Marseille April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS French investigators believe there is a "reasonable hope" that a 'black box' data recorder recovered from the crash site of a Germanwings (LHAG.DE) jet can provide useful evidence despite suffering some damage, the lead French prosecutor said on Thursday.

Marseille prosecutor Brice Robin also said 150 sets of DNA had been found in the wreckage, corresponding to the number of passengers and crew on board the Airbus A320 jet that crashed in the French Alps on March 24.

He stressed, though, that the discovery of 150 DNA sets did not mean that all the victims had been found.

At each matching of a DNA set to a victims, families will immediately be informed, he said in a news briefing in Marseille, monitored on live television.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Andrew Callus)