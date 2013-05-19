LYON, France A British father living in France has admitted to killing his two children by slitting their throats, blaming a rocky divorce from his wife, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Police arrested the 48-year-old unemployed man on Saturday after the bodies of his 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were found at his apartment in a suburb of the eastern city of Lyon.

"He offered explanations linked to the children's custody," an official from the Lyon prosecutor's office told Reuters.

The mother left the man in 2010 due to family violence and his right to have the children visit him at his apartment, previously the family home, was revoked after a violent episode.

At the time of the murder, he had recently recovered the right to receive the children, and they were staying with him briefly for the first time since then.

The man's ex-wife crossed him in the stairs as he fled the scene on Saturday with blood on his clothes, the official said. She called police who found the suspect in a street in Lyon.

A formal investigation is due to be launched on Monday.

