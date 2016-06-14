PARIS The knifeman who killed a French police commander and his partner at their home on Monday had recently pledged allegiance to the head of the Islamic State and had a list of other targets, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Tuesday.

The attacker told police negotiators before he was killed in a raid on the house that he had answered a recent appeal by Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "to kill miscreants at home with their families", Molins told journalists.

Police found at the murder site a list of other potential targets that included the names of rappers, journalists, police officers and other public figures, Molins said, without giving their names.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)