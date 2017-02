Nicolas Sarkozy (C), France's President and UMP party candidate for 2012 French presidential election, delivers a speech next to France's Education Minister Luc Chatel (3rd L), France's Jewish central Consistory Joel Mergui (2rd R), Pierre Cohen (2nd R), mayor of Toulouse,... REUTERS/Eric Cabanis

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said there were striking similarities between a shooting at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday and the killing of three soldiers earlier this month in two separate incidents.

"We are struck by the similarities between the modus operandi of today's drama and those last week even if we have to wait to have more elements from the police to confirm this hypothesis," Sarkozy said.

Speaking from Toulouse, he said that one of the soldiers killed in the earlier incidents had been of Caribbean origin and the other two Muslims.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham)