PARIS The murder of a senior French police official and his partner late on Monday outside his home near Paris was a "terrorist act", government spokesman Stephan Le Foll told RTL radio on Tuesday.

A knife-wielding attacker stabbed the police chief to death in front of his home late on Monday and his partner's body was found inside in killings claimed by the Islamic State.

(Reporting by Myriam Rivet; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)