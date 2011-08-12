PARIS The French government is committed to ensuring financial stability, fighting speculation and avoiding market abuses, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in a statement on Friday.

The European market regulator ESMA said late on Thursday that France, Italy, Spain and Belgium were banning short-selling of stocks from Friday after a renewed bout of rumour-driven share price plunges this week in financial markets unsettled by the region's sovereign debt difficulties.

Baroin welcomed the move in a statement that also said: "Francois Baroin highlights the government's commitment to ensuring financial stability, avoiding market abuses and fighting against all forms of speculation."