French cyclist Robert Marchand (C) prepares to start as he attempts to break his own world cycling record at the age of 105, taking part in a one-hour cycling event in the Masters + 100 category held at the Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France Robert Marchand, a 105-year-old Frenchman, made cycling history on Wednesday by covering 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour on a track near Paris.

Marchand has a huge following in France and was cheered on by hundreds of fans as he rode round the velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

However, he fell short of his own previous record of 26.927 km in the over-100s category, which he set in 2014 at the age of 102 years old.

(Corrects age to 102 when Marchand set record in 2014)

(Reporting by Noemie Olive; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)