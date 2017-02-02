French Senator Serge Dassault, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Group, leaves after a meeting with politicians in Paris, France, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French conservative politician and businessman Serge Dassault has been fined two million euros ($2.2 million) after a court on Thursday found him guilty of money laundering and failing to disclose fully his wealth to authorities.

The court added that the 92-year old, who sits in the Senate upper house of parliament, would be banned from a role in public office.

His lawyer said Dassault would appeal the decision.

Serge Dassault's legal team had said, in his defence, that Dassault had inherited many of the financial tax structures at the centre of the case from his father, and that he had since rectified his situation with French tax authorities.

Dassault is a member of The Republicans centre-right party, whose presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been hit by allegations that he paid his wife large sums of money for work which she may not have done.

