PARIS France eyes more debt buybacks if market conditions remain favourable, its debt agency chief told Reuters as the country keeps borrowing at rates near record lows despite a Fed-related increase and a sovereign rating downgrade.

The euro zone's second-largest economy has already issued 80 percent of debt planned for this year, borrowing at a historic low of 1.44 percent on average across all maturities, Ambroise Fayolle said in the interview.

The Agence France Tresor debt agency had bought back 12 billion euros worth of 2014 and 2015 bonds by end-June. It repurchased 23.5 billion euros in the whole of 2012, which in turn allowed it to cut debt issuance plans for 2013.

"If market conditions remain favourable in the second half of the year we will be able to proceed with buybacks, as long as we maintain good liquidity for those securities," said Fayolle, who took over as debt agency chief in March.

Despite worries over its stagnating economy, and a debt that will top 94 percent of GDP next year and still be at over 88 percent of output in 2017, France benefits from being a liquid market that offers higher yields than more robust euro zone economies while being seen as less risky than periphery states.

"Financing conditions are absolutely exceptional," Fayolle said.

France's government said earlier this year it could not cut its 2013 deficit to 3 percent of national output as planned, pledging to meet this target by 2015 and revising this year's goal to 3.7 percent. However, lower borrowing costs are a welcome relief that will help rein in public spending.

At just over 2.2 percent, the yield on the 10-year benchmark is still close to record lows hit in early May, even after rising in line with higher world interest rates when the U.S. Federal Reserve said the end of its exceptionally easy money policy was approaching.

In turn, the slightly higher yields are enticing a number of domestic and foreign investors back to French bonds, Fayolle said, adding that this became clear when the yields rose back up above 2.1-2.2 percent in June.

"We are absolutely not in a situation where there would be only sellers when the yields go up," he said. "This is extremely important to contain the impact ... on French debt and this also explains why yields have eased over the past few weeks."

Investors also largely shrugged off Fitch's decision earlier this month to strip France of the last of its three most prized AAA ratings.

After record buying of French debt by Asian investors in 2012, more Japanese investors including pension funds and life-insurance funds are showing interest in non-yen denominated debt, Fayolle said, although he did not provide an estimate of how much French debt they were buying.

While the average maturity on French debt has long been around seven years, Fayolle said this was not an objective in itself and the debt agency was adapting to investors' demand, including for non-benchmark debt.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Stephen Nisbet)